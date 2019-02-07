Karnataka Assembly adjourned for the day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even before the assembly session could begin on Thursday, BJP legislators took to the well of the house to shout slogans against the Congress-JD (S) coalition terming it a 'minority' government.

The sloganeering continued through the initial phase of the session and the house had to be adjourned for 10 minutes around noon.

After the break, even the Congress MLAs joined in the ruckus and began shouting slogans against the BJP and with no sign of a resolution, the house adjourned for the day half an hour later.

Congress leader Krishna Byregowda said, "Why are they (BJP) struggling in a waterless well? Ask them to move a no-confidence motion and we will prove majority"