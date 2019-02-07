Karnataka HC gives liberty to Minister DK Shivakumar to seek more time from ED

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday gave liberty to Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar to file an application before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking an extension of time for personal appearance.

If such an application is filed, the ED shall consider the same, said Justice Aravind Kumar while adjourning the hearing to February 22, 2019, to consider the interim plea of stay sought by Shivakumar to the summons issued by ED.

Shivakumar moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking him to appear in person and all further proceedings.

In the summons, Saurabh Mehta, Assistant Director, ED, has stated that he is making an investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and considers the attendance of DK Shivakumar necessary in connection with the said investigation. Hence, Shivakumar was asked to appear in person before ED on February 8, 2019 at 10.30 am, it said.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for Shivakumar, argued that there are flaws in the proceedings initiated by the investigating agencies and sought stay for the same.

Shivakumar is facing charges of willfully evading tax, the filing of false income tax returns and criminal conspiracy.

Assistant Director of Enforcement Directorate had issued summons dated January 17, 2019 to DK Shivakumar, for offences punishable under Section 120B of IPC (allegedly indulging in criminal conspiracy).

Case history:

The I-T Department conducted a search on August 2, 2017, in the premises of DK Shivakumar and others in Bengaluru and New Delhi. Based on this, the I-T department gave sanction to prosecute Shivakumar for the offences under Section 276C (1) and 277 of the IT Act and 120B of IPC.