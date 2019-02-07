Karnataka police detain three persons in connection with Hampi vandalism

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

BALLARI: The Ballari police have picked up three persons, suspected to have been involved in the vandalism of the Vishnu temple in Hampi, a video of which went viral a few days back prompting the manhunt for the culprits.

According to the police, the three have taken responsibility for the incident. The police have launched a manhunt for a fourth person, believed to be hiding in Bihar. Speaking to TNIE, SP Ballari Arun Rangarajan said, “We will not be revealing their identity at the moment. Two teams had been deployed, one in Bihar, the other in Madhya Pradesh. The team in Bihar is still on the lookout.”

Out of the three who have been detained by the police, two are from Bengaluru and one is from Hyderabad. They reportedly confessed and sought the police protection as the incident has generated a lot of anger in the state.

The video, in which a youth can be seen pushing a pillar and damaging it, was shared on social media widely. It is believed that the damage to the UNESCO world heritage site, is permanent and cannot be repaired.

A couple of weeks ago, the New York Times Magazine had listed Hampi World Heritage site as the second must see place in 2019. This had created a sense of pride among local people.