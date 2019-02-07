Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru professor’s Tuberculosis app to be upgraded

The app allows healthcare professionals who handle TB patients to calculate the right BMI and nutrition levels.

Published: 07th February 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Tuberculosis

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After N-TB app developed by a Mangaluru professor and his team gained popularity among doctors and Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP), the team has been approached by the Ministry of Health to upgrade the app and make it more patient-friendly.

The developer of the app, Anurag Bhargava, professor of medicine at Yenepoya Medical College in Mangaluru, says, “The present app is definitely of help to the doctors and nurses advising dietary counselling, which is a major part of treatment of persons with Tuberculosis (TB). We need to upgrade the app to make it more people-oriented.”

In the new app, according to sources, the Ministry of Health also plans to include ‘Nikshay programme’, where registration and monitoring of TB Patients will take place online.

“The existing NT-B app provides information on nutrition, as under-nutrition could prove to be fatal for those with TB. This is the critical indicator that will be shown in the app, to help in dietary counselling. The app also demystifies dietary counselling by calculating the nutritional value of food. Weight is an indicator that is often monitored when treating TB, but height too is critical in getting the actual picture,” explains Bhargava.

The app allows healthcare professionals who handle TB patients to calculate the right BMI and nutrition levels. This app was developed based on the guidance document on nutritional care and support for patients with tuberculosis in India, that was released by the RNTCP last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N-TB app Ministry of Health Yenepoya Medical College Tuberculosis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp