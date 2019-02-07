Home States Karnataka

Medical college asked to refund excess fee

The college is run by former minister and senior Congress leader, Shamanuru Shivashankarappa.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the top private medical colleges in the state that had collected excess fee from students has been asked to pay them back the excess amount, along with a six per cent interest. The Admission Overseeing Committee constituted by the state government, headed by Justice B Manohar, has passed an order recommending the state government to direct Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to communicate to the concerned colleges, to refund the fee.

Following the complaint filed by few parents of students who sought admission to JJM Medical College in Davanagere, the committee issued the notice. After hearing both parities, the committee recently passed the order of returning the excess fee.

This refund is for two academic years and the students who have approached the committee are now in their second year. The copy of the order available with TNIE reads, “Committee recommends state government to direct Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences to order for refund of excess fee collected by JJM Medical college for the academic year 2017-18, and also second year MBBS students for the academic year 2018-19 with six per cent interest, within 30 days, from the date of receipt of said direction. Failing which, the university may be directed to impose a fine of twice the amount collected, and also make necessary recommendations to the Medical Council of India for withdrawal of recognition and affiliation granted to it. Also, action will be taken under the provisions (prohibition of capitation fee) Act, 1984 and the Karnataka Education Institutions (Regulation of admission and determination of Fee)Act 2006.”

The committee has also raised objections against colleges for collecting a fee of Rs 1.13 lakh from first year MBBS students, towards clinical fees. “The fee has been collected by the college as the students have to utilise the facilities in the district hospital. The college has told students that they will have to bear the costs,” the order reads.

Excess fee collected

 Tuition fee prescribed for government quota students: Rs 77,000; college collected: Rs 1.54L
 Under institutional quota fee prescribed: Rs 6.32 L; college collected: Rs 8.23L

