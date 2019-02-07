Home States Karnataka

MPs of JDS, Congress claim BJP indulging in horse-trading to topple Karnataka government, demand probe

He alleged that the BJP-ruled Maharasthra and central governments are pressuring some Karnataka MLAs and threatening to "finish" their political career if they did not support them.

Published: 07th February 2019 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: JD(S) and Congress MPs from Karnataka on Thursday accused the BJP of trying to "blackmail" their MLAs by offering them Rs 30-40 crore to resign in a bid to topple the coalition government and said they have "all proof" to support their allegation.

Addressing a press conference, the MPs alleged that in the last six months, the saffron party made several attempts to "force" the legislators of the JD(S) and the Congress to defect from their parties.

They demanded a probe into the alleged horse trading.

"Some legislators were kept in Mumbai under the pressure of goons and police. They were not allowed to go to their constituencies. They were blackmailed. They were forced to resign," Congress MP D K Suresh told reporters.

He alleged that the BJP-ruled Maharasthra and central governments are pressuring some Karnataka MLAs and threatening to "finish" their political career if they did not support them.

"A video of money being offered by them (BJP) and all documents will be released at the right time, after consulting legal experts," he said.

Suresh also said that the coalition partners will insist President Ram Nath Kovind to set up a separate investigation team to probe the alleged horse trading in Karnataka.

D Kupendra Reddy of the JD(S) attacked the BJP for not allowing the coalition government to function.

"The BJP's state unit thinks it's the largest party. But there have been instances where NDA had run the government with the help of several parties. Don't weaken the government, else the people will teach you," he added.

V S Ugrappa of the Congress alleged that there's a threat to democracy and the Constitution and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team were responsible for it.

"We have CDs and other documents, we will release them at an appropriate time," he said.

Congress's L Hanumanthaiah said, "In Karnataka, they (BJP) are auctioning legislators. We have proof, we will give. The time will come. The proof will be given."

"They have the Enforcement Directorate and all agencies, let them probe and say what we are saying is wrong. They are not courageous to do so because they are involved in the activity," he alleged, adding the Congress will raise the matter in Parliament.

JDS' Shivarame Gowda and Congress's Dhruv Narayan, B N Chandrappa and G C Chandrashekhar were among the MPs present at the press meet that came a day after nine Congress MLAs ignored party whip and skipped the legislature session on Wednesday, keeping the ruling coalition on tenterhooks on the opening day of the budget session in Karnataka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress JD(S)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp