Siddaramiah’s Raitha Belaku scheme on hold again?

With just one day left for the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition to announce the 2018-19 state budget, the Congress hopes that this farmer-friendly scheme is included.

Siddaramiah (Photo | File)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Raitha Belaku, one of former CM Siddaramiah’s pet schemes announced in his last budget, is likely to be a clashing point in the ongoing friction between the two coalition partners — Congress and JD(S).

Last February, Siddaramiah had announced the scheme, an income guarantee project aimed at benefiting 70 lakh farmers cultivating in dry areas of the state. Under this scheme, farmers in drylands are supposed get a monthly Rs 5,000 per hectare if the monsoons fails.

Raitha Belaku didn’t find a place in the budget announced by the coalition government, although he had assured he’d take up Siddaramaiah’s schemes. Agriculture Minister Shivashankar Reddy, a senior Congress leader, said in the pre-budget meeting they have requested the CM to include Raitha Belaku in this budget. Siddaramiah had announced Rs 3,500 crore, of which Rs 1,000 crore was allocated.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrashekar said the state government should introduce Raitha Belaku in the interest of farmers. “We have spoken to HDK. This year, out of 176 taluks, 156 taluks have been declared drought-hit. Farmers need an annual income security. Raitha Belaku will provide these facilities, as it involves a fixed income,’’ he said.

Kumaraswamy, however, doesn’t seem keen on the scheme, as they have announced Rs 48,000 crore loan waive for farmers, which covers more than Raitha Belaku.

What’s in store for farmers this year

  •  More funds to implement Israel model of farming
  •  Minimum Support Price for millet-growing farmers
  •  Processing units
  •  Focus on marketing
  •  Special officials at Panchayath level to help farmers avail schemes
