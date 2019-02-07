Tusker killed for ivory in Cauvery sanctuary

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The discovery of a 10-day-old carcass of a tusker, shot dead by hunters with its two tusks stolen, has prompted the state forest department to launch a full-scale inquiry into the incident. The department has sought the help of the Chamarajanagar district police as they suspect the crime was committed by offenders from across the border who later fled back to Tamil Nadu. The tusker was found dead in Huli Kurisida Halla of Chikkaluru beat in Kothanur range of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary on February 4, just about 2 km away from an anti-poaching camp. The Range Forest Officer has registered a case under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Other than the carcass, nothing else was found in the location. Before the cremation, DNA samples were collected to trace the missing tusks. Forest officials say the shooting must have happened during the Chikkaluru Jathre festival in mid-January, which attracts a lot of devotees from Tamil Nadu. Many forest routes are used by pilgrims to attend the jathre.

Chief Wildlife Warden C Jayaram said, “We have formed special teams to investigate the case while a full-scale probe has been ordered. We will be taking the help of the police as the culprits may have committed the crime and run away to TN. Another worry is the easy availability of illegal country-made guns in Ramanagara district. So we have been asking the police to keep a check on this as it has led to poaching in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary.”