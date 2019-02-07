Was it this one? Villagers check out ‘killer’ tiger at Mysuru zoo

Ajith MS By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Days after forest officials trapped a six-year-old tiger which is believed to have killed three people from Machur village in D B Kuppe forest range of Nagarhole, the villagers turned up at the Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens here on Wednesday, where the tiger is being kept, just to make sure that it was the same animal.

Though any thought of the tiger still sends shivers down their spines, it has ironically been named ‘Machur Macha’ (brother of Machur). “Our families are afraid and we have stopped sending our children to schools. We stay locked indoors, afraid to go out even to our own backyard,” said Annaiah, a resident of Machur. “We are farmers and live on agricultural income. But ever since the incident, we are afraid to go out to our fields,” said Raghu another villager.

At the zoo, the group of 15 villagers were shown the tiger in its cage and forest officials explained to them that it was indeed the same animal. “The tiger had many injuries and more importantly, it has only three canines. The last two people who died had bite marks of the three canines on their them. So we are sure it ‘Macha’ who attacked them,” said B P Ravi, Member-Secretary, Zoo Authority of Karnataka.

He said the pug marks found near the bodies matched the caged tiger’s as its right forelimb had a tumour from a wound. He showed the villagers images from camera traps and compared it with the images of the tiger.

Villagers from Machur interact with B P Ravi, Member Secretary, Zoo Authority of Karnataka, regarding the ‘killer’ tiger now housed at Mysuru Zoo | express

“Tigers which are injured or aged will look for easy prey like cattle and only after that, they come for humans,” Ravi told the villagers and advised them to inform the forest officials whenever a cattle kill is noticed.

While the villagers seemed convinced with the explanation, they requested for solar lights and firewood supply. “We have to go to the forest to collect firewood as we are not able to afford the LPG cylinders, but we are afraid,” said Thimme Gowda. They also demanded buses to ferry their children to school, to which the forest officials agreed.

The villagers also alleged that tourists on safari rides in Nagarhole forest are being allowed to venture out from the vehicles in violation of the laws. “The safari vehicles stop inside the forest and tourists are allowed to stand in the forest for as long as an hour to take pictures and selfies. This has become a nuisance,” pointed out Raju, another villager.

The zoo authority member-secretary, who took note of this, said such activities can acquaint wild animals with humans and understand human vulnerabilities. He assured the villagers that the issue will be taken up with the officials concerned.