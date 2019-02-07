Home States Karnataka

Was it this one? Villagers check out ‘killer’ tiger at Mysuru zoo

At the zoo, the group of 15 villagers were shown the tiger in its cage and forest officials explained to them that it was indeed the same animal.

Published: 07th February 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

‘Machur Macha’ after it was captured | Express

By Ajith MS
Express News Service

MYSURU: Days after forest officials trapped a six-year-old tiger which is believed to have killed three people from Machur village in D B Kuppe forest range of Nagarhole, the villagers turned up at the Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens here on Wednesday, where the tiger is being kept, just to make sure that it was the same animal.

Though any thought of the tiger still sends shivers down their spines, it has ironically been named ‘Machur Macha’ (brother of Machur). “Our families are afraid and we have stopped sending our children to schools. We stay locked indoors, afraid to go out even to our own backyard,” said Annaiah, a resident of Machur. “We are farmers and live on agricultural income. But ever since the incident, we are afraid to go out to our fields,” said Raghu another villager.

At the zoo, the group of 15 villagers were shown the tiger in its cage and forest officials explained to them that it was indeed the same animal. “The tiger had many injuries and more importantly, it has only three canines. The last two people who died had bite marks of the three canines on their them. So we are sure it ‘Macha’ who attacked them,” said B P Ravi, Member-Secretary, Zoo Authority of Karnataka.

He said the pug marks found near the bodies matched the caged tiger’s as its right forelimb had a tumour from a wound. He showed the villagers images from camera traps and compared it with the images of the tiger.

Villagers from Machur interact with B P Ravi, Member Secretary, Zoo Authority of Karnataka, regarding the ‘killer’ tiger now housed at Mysuru Zoo | express

“Tigers which are injured or aged will look for easy prey like cattle and only after that, they come for humans,” Ravi told the villagers and advised them to inform the forest officials whenever a cattle kill is noticed.

While the villagers seemed convinced with the explanation, they requested for solar lights and firewood supply. “We have to go to the forest to collect firewood as we are not able to afford the LPG cylinders, but we are afraid,” said Thimme Gowda. They also demanded buses to ferry their children to school, to which the forest officials agreed.

The villagers also alleged that tourists on safari rides in Nagarhole forest are being allowed to venture out from the vehicles in violation of the laws. “The safari vehicles stop inside the forest and tourists are allowed to stand in the forest for as long as an hour to take pictures and selfies. This has become a nuisance,” pointed out Raju, another villager.

The zoo authority member-secretary, who took note of this, said such activities can acquaint wild animals with humans and understand human vulnerabilities.  He assured the villagers that the issue will be taken up with the officials concerned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
D B Kuppe Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens Mysuru zoo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp