Amit Shah interacts with Karnataka BJP leaders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The preparedness of the BJP state unit to ensure success of many of the Lok Sabha election-related programmes was reviewed by party national chief Amit Shah as he connected with state party leaders through video-conference.

The programmes he reviewed were Samarpan Din (February 11), Mera Parivar, BJP Parivar (February 12), Mann Ki Baat (February 24), Kamaljyothi Sankalp Divas (February 26), and Kamal Sandesh bike rally (March 2). Senior party leaders KS Eshwarappa, Kota Sreenivas Poojary, CT Ravi, N Ravi Kumar, Bharati Shetty, Dr Vaman Acharya and Go Madhusudhan participated, while party state president B S Yeddyurappa couldn’t attend the meeting as he was away in Raichur.