Ballari police nab three for Hampi vandalism

BALLARI: The Ballari police on Thursday said that they have taken three people into custody for vandalising the pillars at the Vishnu temple at Hampi. Superintendent of Police Arun Rangarajan said they have picked up two people from Bengaluru and one from Hyderabad. “We are on the lookout for the fourth person. A team has been sent to Bihar,” he told The New Indian Express.

Rangarajan said that based on the complaint filed by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), the police constituted two teams to nab the culprits. “One team was sent to Madhya Pradesh and another to Bihar. The team which went to Madhya Pradesh, has returned, but the team in Bihar is continuing the search,” he said.

He refused to divulge any further details. He said the trio have admitted to indulging in the act of vandalism and have now requested for protection. “Their identities have been withheld,” the SP said.

Police zeroed down on the culprits after a video of their ‘show of strength’ went viral leading to public uproar demanding their arrest and more protection to the world heritage site.

We are not on Twitter, says ASI

Earlier in the day, a Twitter account, said to be of the Archeological Survey of India, tweeted a Kannada newspaper clipping which said four persons have been arrested in connection with the temple vandalism. However, when contacted, Kalimuthu, Deputy Superintending Archaeologist, Hampi Mini Circle, said ASI do not have a Twitter account. “We just have a Facebook page and we use WhatsApp, but we are not on Twitter,” he said.

It may be recalled that TNIE was the first to report about the video which had gone viral. The video, posted by one Ayush Sahu on his Instagram account, showed two youths pushing a stone pillar at the temple to the ground. The incident evoked anger among the people of Kamalapur, Hampi and Hosapete and several protests were also held.