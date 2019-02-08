Home States Karnataka

Ballari police nab three for Hampi vandalism

The Ballari police on Thursday said that they have taken three people into custody for vandalising the pillars at the Vishnu temple at Hampi.

Published: 08th February 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

A video grab showing some youths vandalising the Vishnu temple at Hampi

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

BALLARI:  The Ballari police on Thursday said that they have taken three people into custody for vandalising the pillars at the Vishnu temple at Hampi. Superintendent of Police Arun Rangarajan said they have picked up two people from Bengaluru and one from Hyderabad. “We are on the lookout for the fourth person. A team has been sent to Bihar,” he told The New Indian Express.

The damaged piller of Vishnu
temple in Hampi| Express

Rangarajan said that based on the complaint filed by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), the police constituted two teams to nab the culprits. “One team was sent to Madhya Pradesh and another to Bihar. The team which went to Madhya Pradesh, has returned, but the team in Bihar is continuing the search,” he said. 

He refused to divulge any further details. He said the trio have admitted to indulging in the act of vandalism and have now requested for protection. “Their identities have been withheld,” the SP said. 

Police zeroed down on the culprits after a video of their ‘show of strength’ went viral leading to public uproar demanding their arrest and more protection to the world heritage site.

We are not on Twitter, says ASI

Earlier in the day, a Twitter account, said to be of the Archeological Survey of India, tweeted a Kannada newspaper clipping which said four persons have been arrested in connection with the temple vandalism. However, when contacted, Kalimuthu, Deputy Superintending Archaeologist, Hampi Mini Circle, said ASI do not have a Twitter account. “We just have a Facebook page and we use WhatsApp, but we are not on Twitter,” he said.

It may be recalled that TNIE was the first to report about the video which had gone viral. The video, posted by one Ayush Sahu on his Instagram account, showed two youths pushing a stone pillar at the temple to the ground. The incident evoked anger among the people of Kamalapur, Hampi and Hosapete and several protests were also held.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hampi vandalism Ballari police Archeological Survey of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp