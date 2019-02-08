Congress-JD(S) coalition will not deliver what people want: SM Krishna

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After political hibernation for several years, former Chief Minister SM Krishna is looking forward to engaging himself in campaigning for the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls.

After joining BJP in 2017, Krishna had kept himself away from active politics and even the 2018 assembly polls. In an interview, he said Modi’s decisive leadership will be a gamechanger for the BJP in the LS polls. Excerpts:



Do you think Modi will be re-elected Prime Minister?

I think he has more than a 50% chance of becoming PM again, as the country is looking forward to a leader who can provide a decisive leadership. They have seen a timid, weak and puppet leadership in the past. For the first time now, they have seen a decisive leadership. People across the country want Modi to be PM again.



Many regional parties have formed a Mahaghatbandhan to defeat BJP...

It is a negative move to prevent Modi from becoming PM again. But I would have liked Mahaghatbandhan to take a position on the alternative. In the absence of an alternative name for the PM’s post, it becomes a negative move and that is not what the country is looking forward to.

I think apart from their common dislike for Modi, they should come up with an alternative leader. Now, it is Modi versus 20 others. In a way, it is desirable that all forces working against Modi are coming together. People will have a choice between a group of headless parties, and BJP with a strong leader. Mahaghatbandhan leaders say they will elect a leader after elections, we have seen it during the time of VP Singh, Charan Singh, Deve Gowda and Gujral. The country needs a stable government.



What role do you see for yourself during LS polls? Will you campaign for BJP?

Yes. I will campaign because it is my personal conviction that Modi should come back to power.



You will campaign in Bengaluru or other places too?

Well, wherever I can bring in three or four votes for the party, I will go there. I will make my humble contribution for the party.



Are state BJP leaders in touch with you?

They are in touch with me, but I don’t participate in day-to-day activities. I would certainly like to see the BJP grow and strengthen Modi’s leadership.

In Karnataka, with Congress and JD(S) coming together, how serious is the challenge for BJP?

I think BJP has to put in its best effort in south Karnataka, especially Old Mysuru, to get its candidates elected. Yeddyurappa and his friends are attempting to expand the party’s base. However, I have my doubts if the JD(S) and Congress will be able to transfer votes to each other.



What about allegations on the Rafale deal and unemployment?

They keep harping on such issues. When there is an understanding at the level of two governments, you cannot attribute motives to either the Indian PM or French President. About unemployment, with advances in technology, there is bound to be such imbalance, but alternative sources of employment have to be created, which is what the government is doing. For the first time, Modi has given five years of corruption-free, transparent and decisive government.

There is a demand from some Congress leaders to field Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya. But BJP too is said to be keen on fielding her. Your views?

I am not aware of any such development. I am going to Mandya on Saturday to address BJP workers. We are trying to create a base for BJP in Mandya.

Your take on the coalition government’s performance?

Their statements speak volumes of how effective the coalition government is. I don’t think this coalition will deliver what people want or what people are aspiring for.

BJP too is accused of destabilizing the government. Yeddyurappa has made it clear that they are not making any such attempts and his statements have to be taken at face value.

Any expectations from Kumaraswamy’s budget?

I don’t think there could be any extraordinary announcement and programmes because the kitty is so limited, and you have to provide for various sectors. Farm loan waiver has been done and you have to provide for that too. I know it is extremely difficult.



Do you think enough effort is being made to develop Bengaluru?

India is looked at through the prism of Bengaluru, but unfortunately, successive governments have not been able to do enough for its development. We are unable to capitalize on Bengaluru’s potential. But even now it is not too late. S M Krishna