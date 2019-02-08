Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Congress to seek action under Anti-Defection Law against four MLAs

The four MLAs have left the JD(S)-Congress coalition on tenterhooks after their absence from consecutive CLP meetings.

Former Karnataka ​CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka ​CM and Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress party will petition the speaker to initiate action under Anti-Defection Law against four Congress MLAs who abstained from the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting ahead of the State budget on Friday morning.

Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah said that they would submit a petition by evening seeking disqualification under the Law. The four MLAs have left the JD(S)-Congress coalition on tenterhooks after their absence from consecutive CLP meetings.

"It was the unanimous decision of the CLP to proceed further and take legal action against the four MLAs under Anti-Defection Law," he said. The four MLAs as Satish Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumtahalli, Nagendra and Umesh Jadhav.

Responding to the letters by CLP, Jadhav has said he is preoccupied, Jarkiholi replied saying that he was attending a marriage, Mahesh said that he had health concerns whole Nagendra has said that he couldn't attend due to personal work. All the four have said that they cannot attend till the end of the budget session. Therefore, action will be initiated against the four, he said.

On absconding MLA Ganesh, he said that opportunity has been given to him as natural justice demands for the same. The MLA has been absconding after assaulting another Congress MLA Anand Singh following a brawl at Eagleton Resort recently.

Responding to audio tapes leaked by CM HD Kumaraswamy and DyCM G Parameshwara of BJP leaders allegedly offeringo et to skip the party, he said that BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa was exposed in the eyes of the public.

