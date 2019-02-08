Home States Karnataka

Kumaraswamy releases audio clips of Yeddyurappa allegedly trying to lure JD(S) MLA ahead of Karnataka budget session

Kumaraswamy held an impromptu press conference in which he accused the BJP state president of trying to lure away Gurmitkal JDS MLA Naganagouda through talks with his son Sharanagouda.

Published: 08th February 2019 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 11:52 AM

CM Kumaraswamy releases audio clipping of BS Yeddyurappa talking to a JDS MLA's son. (Photo: EPS / Pushkar V)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is scheduled to present his second budget as the head of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in an hour from now. He will present the budget amidst a tense political storm in the state as the JD(S) continues to allege that the BJP is trying to woo its legislators away with promises of bribes.

On Friday morning, Kumaraswamy held an impromptu press conference in which he accused the BJP and its state president BS Yeddyurappa of trying to lure away Gurmitkal JDS MLA Naganagouda through talks with his son Sharanagouda who was present at the press conference.  Audio tapes, allegedly of Yeddyurappa talking to the MLA’s son were released by Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy also appealed to BJP legislators to let the budget session proceed as planned and to debate the contents of the budget instead of storming to the well of the house. On Thursday, the budget session had to be adjourned as an adamant BJP refused to let proceedings continue. Governor Vajubhai R Vala, addressing the house, cut short his speech and left as his talk was drowned out by protesting BJP legislators.

All three parties, the Congress, the BJP and JD(S) have called for legislative party meets ahead of the budget presentation. Ahead of the budget, CM Kumaraswamy held multiple meetings with department heads as well as farmer’s unions to collect inputs for the budget and he is expected to announce a slew of farmer-friendly schemes this year as well.

