Palike mulls separate Body to manage Bengaluru’s solid waste

This follows several requests from activists to have a specialised and dedicated board to deal with the garbage problem in the city.

Published: 08th February 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 06:12 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS)

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Faced with a desperate situation on the solid waste management (SWM) front, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is mulling over constituting a separate authority that will exclusively deal with the issue. This follows several requests from activists to have a specialised and dedicated board to deal with the garbage problem in the city.

According to BBMP officials, many citizen activists have already approached the agency to establish a separate corporation for solid waste management on the lines of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), which exclusively looks after water supply and treating sewerage in the city.

Sandhya Narayan of Solid Waste Management Round Table (SWMRT) said, “We have been demanding this since many years. By having a separate board for waste management, we can have dedicated officials who have expertise in those specific subjects. By having a separate board for SWM, we can expect dedicated infrastructure and people accountable for the work. This will help the city have efficient garbage management.”

‘We are streamlining the system now’

D Randeep, Additional Commissioner (SWM), BBMP, admitted to TNIE, “Yes, many people have submitted proposals in the matter. It is true that there is no cadre procedure in SWM and engineers have been posted for the job from different departments. But we are now streamlining the process with environmental engineers who have studied the matter. It will be done very soon. However, I cannot comment on setting up a dedicated board for SWM. The government will decide on that. But we are streamlining the system now.”

The city produces about 4,200-4,500 tonnes of mixed waste daily. The BBMP has seven waste treatment plants which treat about 2,200 tonnes of waste a day. The Palike will soon have three waste-to-energy plants that will treat 1,000 tonnes per day.

TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Solid waste management

