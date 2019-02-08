Home States Karnataka

Pencil prank turns ugly, schoolboy badly injured

 A prank by a 16-year-old on his classmate in school turned painfully ugly.

Published: 08th February 2019

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A prank by a 16-year-old on his classmate in school turned painfully ugly. The boy kept a pencil with the sharp edge pointing upwards on the bench while his unsuspecting friend sat, but it ended with the pencil piercing the classmate’s private part, causing serious injury that required emergency surgery.

The injured boy is out of danger due to timely treatment. A case has been registered at City Market police station. But, as they are minors, the families are looking at a compromise through the trustees of a place of worship in the premises of which the school is located. The incident occurred on February 4 during science class, when the victim, also aged 16, got up to fetch an eraser from a classmate in another row. 

As the boy returned to sit, his classmate, allegedly played the prank of placing a sharpened pencil pointing upwards even as the victim sat. The pencil pierced his private part and he screamed in pain. The alarmed science teacher rushed to find him bleeding profusely and alerted the principal.  

Boy to be discharged on Friday

The school authorities arranged a school van and rushed the injured boy to Kempegowda Institute of Medical Science Hospital, accompanied by three teachers. The doctors rushed the boy into the operation theatre. The surgeon subjected the boy to scanning to look for signs of permanent damage, but the report fortunately showed none. However, the surgeon advised admitting the boy in the ICU for two days to be kept under observation.

The school principal told The New Indian Express that the boy will be discharged on Friday, after he was found to have responded well to treatment. The school bore the treatment expenses. The victim gave a statement to the police, based on which a complaint was registered with City Market police.

The juvenile in conflict with the law reportedly told the police that he had not meant to harm his classmate, but was just playing a prank. Both are known to be good students and of good conduct. Considering that, the school management plans to urge the victim to withdraw his complaint and arrive at a compromise by involving the boys’ parents. 

