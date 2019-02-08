Railway police work hampered due to acute staff shortage  

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Government Railway Police (GRP), whose primary role is to take care of passenger safety inside trains, is under enormous strain due to an acute shortage of staff. It has been 40 years since new staff strength has been sanctioned for this police force.

Despite repeated steps being taken by the department for the past five years pleading for an additional staff strength of 846 posts, nothing has happened so far. Even Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had, on July 18 last year written to the then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu urging for creation of these posts.

The GRP was created in 1861 as a separate police force to take care of Railways in each state. Since 1979, no new posts have been created for Karnataka.

The state cannot go ahead with any recruitment without the consent of Railways as the costs of managing the GRP are borne equally both by the state and the Railways, said a top source. “Out of a requirement of 919 new posts that the GRP has been requesting, just 63 posts have been approved for appointment last year. They have been okayed for the segment of Secunderabad that falls under SWR Zone,” he said.

GRP Superintendent Bhimashankar Guled said the shortage definitely impacts the performance of his staff. “The number of train passengers in the Bengaluru Railway Division has increased manifold. Lack of adequate staff definitely affects our efficiency,” he said.

Another source said that the Railway Board was not taking any efforts to create these vacancies. “The entire cost of funding the GRP in SWR comes to just ‘45 crore per year. Just half of the sum is what Railways needs to pay. So, from the cost point of view just `22.5 crore is what the Railways need to shell out. This is definitely not a big sum for Indian Railways,” he added.As per statistics gathered from the GRP, there are at present 900 personnel taking care of 376 railway stations across the country.

They are in charge of providing security to passengers travelling in 1,030 trains that pass through Karnataka. This boils down to an average of 0.87 personnel guarding a train. In comparison, Andhra Pradesh has nearly four GRP personnel per train while Bihar has an average of 5.3 GRP personnel per train.