Home States Karnataka

Railway police work hampered due to acute staff shortage  

Despite repeated steps being taken by the department for the past five years pleading for an additional staff strength of 846 posts, nothing has happened so far.  

Published: 08th February 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Government Railway Police (GRP), whose primary role is to take care of passenger safety inside trains, is under enormous strain due to an acute shortage of staff. It has been 40 years since new staff strength has been sanctioned for this police force.  

Despite repeated steps being taken by the department for the past five years pleading for an additional staff strength of 846 posts, nothing has happened so far.  Even Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had, on July 18 last year written to the then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu urging for creation of these posts.
The GRP was created in 1861 as a separate police force to take care of Railways in each state. Since 1979, no new posts have been created for Karnataka.

The state cannot go ahead with any recruitment without the consent of Railways as the costs of managing the GRP are borne equally both by the state and the Railways, said a top source. “Out of a requirement of 919 new posts that the GRP has been requesting, just 63 posts have been approved for appointment last year. They have been okayed for the segment of Secunderabad that falls under SWR Zone,” he said.

GRP Superintendent Bhimashankar Guled said the shortage definitely impacts the performance of his staff. “The number of train passengers in the Bengaluru Railway Division has increased manifold. Lack of adequate staff definitely affects our efficiency,” he said.

Another source said that the Railway Board was not taking any efforts to create these vacancies. “The entire cost of funding the GRP in SWR comes to just ‘45 crore per year. Just half of the sum is what Railways needs to pay. So, from the cost point of view just `22.5 crore is what the Railways need to shell out. This is definitely not a big sum for Indian Railways,” he added.As per statistics gathered from the GRP, there are at present 900 personnel taking care of 376 railway stations across the country. 

They are in charge of providing security to passengers travelling in 1,030 trains that pass through Karnataka. This boils down to an average of 0.87 personnel guarding a train. In comparison, Andhra Pradesh has nearly four GRP personnel per train while Bihar has an average of 5.3 GRP personnel per train.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Railway police H D Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp