Siddaramaiah tells missing MLAs to either fall in line or be disqualified

BENGALURU: Pushed to the edge over the missing MLAs’ absence in the budget session so far, Congress leader Siddaramaiah has asked them to be present at a special legislature party meeting at 9 am on Friday ahead of the budget. With uncertainty looming large over the status of six Congress MLAs and one JD(S) legislator, the party has threatened disqualification under the anti-defection law.

In a strongly-worded letter, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said, “If you do not attend this meeting, your absence will be taken seriously and construed as your willingness to leave

the Indian National Congress. It is being brought to your notice that action will be initiated under the anti-defection law to disqualify you as an MLA.”

TNIE has accessed at least two such letters addressed to Athani MLA Mahesh Kamathalli and Kampli MLA G N Ganesh. This is a second warning in less than a week that Siddaramaiah has issued. Four MLAs— Ramesh Jarkiholi, Umesh G Jadhav, B Nagendra, Mahesh Kumathalli — who had skipped the January 18 CLP meeting and were issued notice, continued to remain absent from the House on Thursday too.

J N Ganesh, who is absconding after an alleged brawl with another MLA, was among the absentees.

Siddaramaiah has decided to host a dinner on Tuesday. An invitation has been extended to all legislators of JD(S) and Congress apart from ministers and MPs. Meanwhile, BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa will hold a meeting with his legislators to decide the party’s next course of action. BJP has chosen not to issue a whip to its legislators even as Congress-JD(S) combine has sent multiple reminders asking all its MLAs to be present in the House.

Move to delay budget copy distribution annoys BJP

Breaking convention, Speaker Ramesh Kumar wants budget copies to be distributed to legislators and the media only after CM finishes his budget speech. In a letter to BJP, the Speaker had conveyed his decision but the move has been met with opposition. “This is contradictory to convention,” Yeddyurappa told the Speaker in a letter. The Speaker and CM are pointing to the Parliament’s practice of making the budget copy public only after the finance minister finishes his/her speech. Sources from the ruling coalition suggest that the idea was conceived to stop BJP from using the copies to disrupt the proceedings of the House.