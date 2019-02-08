Will take political sanyas if tapes can be proved: B S Yeddyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition benches in the Karnataka assembly were vacant just a few minutes into Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's budget speech on Friday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a walkout in the middle of his speech. The session witnessed stormy scenes since the beginning as BJP legislators initially took their seats but began shouting slogans accusing Kumaraswamy of lying.

Early in his speech, Kumaraswamy spoke about the importance of farmers and assured them of assistance, specially those farming in drought hit areas. However, ahead of making his budget speech, he addressed a press conference and released audio clips allegedly of BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa speaking to the son of a JD(S) MLA, trying to woo him over. Reacting to the audio clips, BS Yeddyurappa rubbished the claims as baseless and said, "If it is proven, I will take political sanyas," he said.

In his speech, Kumaraswamy said that 29,000 crore had been earmarked for SC/ST communities. The state's growth rate GDP would be 9.6% with agriculture growth around 4.8%. In order to promote the Israeli model of micro-irrigation , Rs. 145 crore has been earmarked. Kumaraswamy also announced Rs. 10,000 per hectare financial assistance for farmers engaged in cultivation of millets and Rs. 7,500 per hecatre for paddy cultivation in coastal Karnataka.