 A please-all budget? Men in khaki don’t agree

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CM H D Kumaraswamy has doled out sops to all departments in his please-all budget on Friday. But there is one department which is not pleased: The men and women in khaki. With Rs 270 crore for the entire force, the police feel this is too little for core policing requirements.

Kumaraswamy proposed eight new Cyber Economics and Narcotics stations in each division in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 4 crore, apart from Rs 20 crore for amenities in police quarters in the state. The only proposal that brought smiles to the constabulary is Rs 103 crore for risk allowance. The increase will be from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2, 000 for each constable per year.

Former DGP Revanna Siddaiah said, “The amount allotted is very less. For the present population, the amount is nothing.”

Policemen TNIE spoke to said Kumaraswamy had announced that he would implement the Auradkar committee recommendations. But, they said, he has not stood by his words.