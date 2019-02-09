Home States Karnataka

All roads don’t lead to a liveable city

Add to this, the city of Bengaluru already suffers from pollution levels that are four to five times higher than the permissible limits and it will only get worse.

Published: 09th February 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Naresh Narasimhan
Express News Service

That we cannot build our way out of traffic congestion, is a universally accepted fact. However,  the budget does not appear to reflect that. The budget has a rather large outlay for elevated roads. As we look around the world, there is not a single example in any country for the past 15 to 20 years, that congestion can be solved by building more roads or widening roads.

It is disappointing that though a formal allocation for suburban rail network has been made, very little action is seen on the ground, to turn this into reality. For example, the special purpose vehicle has not been formed yet, which only reflects the mindset of the government.

I think the focus of city development is to make a city livable and not just a city where the speed of commuting is important or of primary concern. Add to this, the city of Bengaluru already suffers from pollution levels that are four to five times higher than the permissible limits and it will only get worse. These issues should have been better addressed in the budget.

The budget makes some mention of footpaths for pedestrians but clearly, it is too little. Bengaluru has the reputation of being among the more pedestrian-unfriendly cities and the only way to address it is to increase footpaths and make them walkable.

Bengaluru gets about three to four months of good rainfall and it is the city’s storm water drain (SWD) network that drains out this rain water. This needs a major overhaul. Since the SWDs feed the lakes and water bodies, it has to be kept free from sewage, which has not been sufficiently addressed.

A city like Bengaluru has been growing remarkably, but little has been done to develop satellite towns around the city, which are critical to exert some control over the city’s population. Congestion needs to be addressed by building more satellite towns. The budget could have addressed that better. 

Naresh Narasimhan

Architect, Urban Designer and Infrastructure Expert

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Liveable city

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp