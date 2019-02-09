All roads don’t lead to a liveable city

Naresh Narasimhan By

Express News Service

That we cannot build our way out of traffic congestion, is a universally accepted fact. However, the budget does not appear to reflect that. The budget has a rather large outlay for elevated roads. As we look around the world, there is not a single example in any country for the past 15 to 20 years, that congestion can be solved by building more roads or widening roads.

It is disappointing that though a formal allocation for suburban rail network has been made, very little action is seen on the ground, to turn this into reality. For example, the special purpose vehicle has not been formed yet, which only reflects the mindset of the government.

I think the focus of city development is to make a city livable and not just a city where the speed of commuting is important or of primary concern. Add to this, the city of Bengaluru already suffers from pollution levels that are four to five times higher than the permissible limits and it will only get worse. These issues should have been better addressed in the budget.

The budget makes some mention of footpaths for pedestrians but clearly, it is too little. Bengaluru has the reputation of being among the more pedestrian-unfriendly cities and the only way to address it is to increase footpaths and make them walkable.

Bengaluru gets about three to four months of good rainfall and it is the city’s storm water drain (SWD) network that drains out this rain water. This needs a major overhaul. Since the SWDs feed the lakes and water bodies, it has to be kept free from sewage, which has not been sufficiently addressed.

A city like Bengaluru has been growing remarkably, but little has been done to develop satellite towns around the city, which are critical to exert some control over the city’s population. Congestion needs to be addressed by building more satellite towns. The budget could have addressed that better.

Naresh Narasimhan

Architect, Urban Designer and Infrastructure Expert