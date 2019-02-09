Home States Karnataka

Arogya Karnataka gets bigger slice of pie

The Centre had slashed the budget for Non Communicable Diseases and routine immunisation and the state budget failed to make up for the shortfall.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A chunk of Karnataka health budget of Rs 9,348 crore has been allocated to the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka in line with the Union health budget, experts opined. While India’s spending on health is 1.4 per cent of the GDP, the state spends 0.6 per cent of the state GDP on the sector.  

The state is spending Rs 950 crore on the universal health scheme. This, despite getting Rs 409 crore from the central government. “The state government has committed the same mistake as the central government in allocating a large portion of the healthcare budget to an insurance scheme. It is going to directly benefit empanelled private hospitals,” said Akhila Vasan from Karnataka Janarogya Chaluvali.

The Centre had slashed the budget for Non-Communicable Diseases and routine immunisation and the state budget failed to make up for the shortfall. “There is nothing in the state budget to compensate for the decrease,” she said.

A sum of Rs 1 crore has been allocated for treating severely malnourished kids in Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRC) in 49 taluks which is woefully inadequate, experts felt.

Mammogram and pap smear facilities in 10 districts have been proposed at a cost of `10 crore. “In recent days, the most common type of cancer afflicting women is breast cancer. Detecting this cancer in the early stage is essential to save lives,” the CM said while announcing the budget.

