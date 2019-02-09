Home States Karnataka

Bangalore Development Authority gets short end of the stick

Peripheral Ring Road

Peripheral Ring Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government which has been facing stiff opposition from citizens and civic organisations over heavy projects, has yet again made its stand clear that it wants to move ahead with them. The government has earmarked Rs 17,200 crore for the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR). It will release Rs 1,000 crore to Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) as part of its first instalment in the project for the budget year 2019-20.

The project involves acquiring about 1,810 acres of land, spread across 67 villages, for the 65.5km PRR Road that costs Rs 8,100 crore for land acquisition alone.

However, the allocation has not gone well with BDA officials. “If the state government had released at least Rs 5,000 crore, we could go ahead with 80 per cent of the land acquisition work. The actual work could begin then,” the official said.

The BDA, which had not been able to take up the project of constructing an additional loop between Hebbal and K R Puramm and another project of constructing an underpass near Goragunte Pallya, will receive Rs 195 crore for both projects combined.  

Apart from this, Friday’s state budget announced that all new houses would need to install two wastewater pipes. This figures among the steps that the government plans to take to ensure the city gets an additional 1,400 million litres of water per day in future.

