Budget delight for auto and taxi drivers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s raining schemes for private transport drivers, including taxi, autorickshaw and bus drivers.

Apart from celebrating Drivers’ Day celebrations across the state, the CM announced housing on rental basis under ‘Saarathiya Sooru’ scheme for taxi/auto drivers with an allocation of Rs 50 crore.

A reward of Rs 25,000 will be presented to honest drivers on the day. A group insurance facility has been announced with Rs 30 crore. Kumaraswamy also announced subsidy for converting petrol autos to electric ones.