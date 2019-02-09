H D Kumaraswamy walked the tightrope quite well

Prof Sankarshan Basu By

The second budget presented by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy comes at an interesting time. On one hand there would be natural expectation of reforms in the budget (being relatively early in the government’s tenure), but on the other hand, given the upcoming general elections, sufficient sops had to be included. To that extent, in my opinion, the Chief Minister did manage a good tight-rope walk.

Let us look specifically at the budget. It has a pro-rural and pro-poor approach with a significant allocation towards the rural sector, be it agriculture, animal husbandry or fishing. However, along with the spends for the rural segment, there is something for Bengaluru as well – be it the money for the lakes, or the elevated roads, or even the proposal for extension of the Metro to the airport via the ORR.

The good part is that the revenues of the government has increased as has the Gross State Domestic Product, but so has the expenditure. In that context, the larger question would be as to how would the government fund some of these as the debt burden on the state is already high (not very high, but could move to being worse if not controlled). What is also interesting to see in the budget is the level of attention being provided to the districts also – the only question in these is how much of revenue could be expected to be generated from some of the expenditure in the districts (like an airport at Hassan) and what would be the payback period. The idea of a new technological university in Hassan is good, but then why make it independent from the current setup – if it still has to be independent, it should be characteristically different from the existing setup.

Also, the allocation for upgradation of the district hospital at Chikkamagaluru to a super-speciality hospital – a noble idea and the equipment will also be procured; but will there be human resources to effectively run the super-speciality hospital? If not, it will all be down the drain. Also the rationale of the creation of the four new taluks is not entirely clear. Also, I would have loved to see grants to Mysuru and Shivamogga tied to deliverable results.

On the whole, the budget seems to be quite appropriate given the political compulsions. The real test will be in terms of its implementation or rather the level of implementation.

