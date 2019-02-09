‘Compete with China’ a lofty aim: Experts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ambitious ‘Compete with China’ plan, that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced in his previous budget presentation seems to have hit a wall, according to industry experts. While Kumaraswamy did reassert that his government remained committed to the scheme, he made an allocation of `110 crore to set up nine industrial clusters in nine districts – a figure which is paltry when compared to the Chinese industrial juggernaut.

In his budget speech on Friday, Kumaraswamy said, “Investors are coming forward to establish industries in Koppal, Ballari and Kolar districts.”

However, industry observers with the experience of the Chinese industrial sector say, with the kind of commitment shown by the government, using the word ‘compete’ would not be correct.