Cut in allocation hits conservation in state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a cut in budgetary allocations for forest and ecology sector, wildlife experts and forest officials say that this is not a priority sector for the government.

They say it is a dismal budget as the sector has been neglected by both the Centre and the state. The forest department had asked for Rs 240 crore for installation of rail barriers but they have got only Rs 100 crore for 200km.

With rising man-animal conflict, especially in Nagarhole, Bandipur and Bannerghatta, it is imperative that the forest department goes ahead with tackling the conflict situation in the Mysuru Elephant Reserve. Apart from this, with pollution levels increasing and air and water quality decreasing, for the first time, Rs 60 crore has been allocated for developing pollution control labs in 21 districts.