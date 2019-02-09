Government to develop birthplaces of two seers at Rs 25 crore each

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy tried to impress two largest communities in the state by giving priority to them in his budget. The CM announced a special grant of Rs 25 crore each for the development of the birthplaces of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru and of Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Bengaluru.

Veerapura village in Magadi taluk, the birthplace of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, and Banandur village in Ramanagara, the birthplace of Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, will be developed as model villages.

Welcoming the move, Sri Siddalinga Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt said, “It was a long-pending project and we are happy that finally the government has decided to develop the village.”

Other proposals

 Rs 5 crore for Kempegowda Development Authority

 Rs 2 crore for Bengaluru Karaga

 Rs 2 crore for setting up of commemorative convention hall in the name of late comedian NarasimhaRaju

 Rs 5 crore to provide systematic facilities and upgradation of urban Haat for the artisans in Mysuru through Suttur Mutt