Government to develop birthplaces of two seers at Rs 25 crore each
Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy tried to impress two largest communities in the state by giving priority to them in his budget.
Published: 09th February 2019 05:53 AM | Last Updated: 09th February 2019 05:53 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy tried to impress two largest communities in the state by giving priority to them in his budget. The CM announced a special grant of Rs 25 crore each for the development of the birthplaces of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru and of Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Bengaluru.
Veerapura village in Magadi taluk, the birthplace of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, and Banandur village in Ramanagara, the birthplace of Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, will be developed as model villages.
Welcoming the move, Sri Siddalinga Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt said, “It was a long-pending project and we are happy that finally the government has decided to develop the village.”
Other proposals
Rs 5 crore for Kempegowda Development Authority
Rs 2 crore for Bengaluru Karaga
Rs 2 crore for setting up of commemorative convention hall in the name of late comedian NarasimhaRaju
Rs 5 crore to provide systematic facilities and upgradation of urban Haat for the artisans in Mysuru through Suttur Mutt