Home States Karnataka

Government to develop birthplaces of two seers at Rs 25 crore each

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy tried to impress two largest communities in the state by giving priority to them in his budget.

Published: 09th February 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy tried to impress two largest communities in the state by giving priority to them in his budget. The CM announced a special grant of Rs 25 crore each for the development of the birthplaces of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru and of Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Bengaluru.

Veerapura village in Magadi taluk, the birthplace of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, and Banandur village in Ramanagara, the birthplace of Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, will be developed as model villages.
Welcoming the move, Sri Siddalinga Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt said, “It was a long-pending project and we are happy that finally the government has decided to develop the village.”

Other proposals
 Rs 5 crore for Kempegowda Development Authority
 Rs 2 crore for Bengaluru Karaga
 Rs 2 crore for setting up of commemorative convention hall in the name of late comedian NarasimhaRaju
 Rs 5 crore to provide systematic facilities and upgradation of urban Haat for the artisans in Mysuru through Suttur Mutt

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp