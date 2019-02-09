Home States Karnataka

HDK puts smiles on faces of fishermen, poultry farmers

It is after a gap of three years that the government has raised milk subsidy.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The hike in milk subsidy from Rs 5 to Rs 6 per litre and a grant of Rs 5 crore to encourage country chicken poultry farming is expected to provide some relief to the rural population of the state which is reeling under severe crisis.

It is after a gap of three years that the government has raised milk subsidy. The move will help more than 10 lakh families with Rs 1,459 crore being set aside for it in the Budget.

Suresh, a dairy farmer from Hunsur, Mysuru district, who produces 15 litres of milk each day said his income will go up by at least Rs 450 a month now. Raviraj Hegde, president, DKMUL, said the milk production in the state, which is over 70 lakh litres a day now, is likely to further go up with the subsidy. Radhika B, a homemaker from Hosahalli, Mandya district, said the assistance for country chicken poultry will help earn additional income for her family of four which could be used for her children’s education.
Meanwhile, experts believe that the rural economy in the state will get get a boost with the two Budget decisions.

The budget has announced well-equipped veterinary mobile vehicles but it is unlikely to help in a big way as the allocation is just Rs 2 crore. Meanwhile, fisheries sector in the districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi is happy over the Budget extending a subsidy of 50% for installing DAT (Distress Alert Transmitters) equipment to fishing boats with a grant of Rs 3 crore. Mohan Bengre, a fishermen leader, said DAT installation will prevent missing of fishing boats.

“An equipment costs Rs 75,000 and hence 50% discount is a fair,” he said. The government has decided to continue with subsidy on kerosene and diesel for fishing boats. However, the fishermen are not happy with the allocation for improvement of jetties. While Rs 15 crore has been set aside for only development
of jetty at Malpe in Udupi, Bengre said given the present crisis wherein boats are struggling to land at harbours, at least Rs 100 crore should have been allocated.

