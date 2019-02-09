Home States Karnataka

H D Kumaraswamy scores high in school

Friday’s budget presented by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy laid the right emphasis on improving infrastructure in primary and secondary schools.

Published: 09th February 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Friday’s budget presented by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy laid the right emphasis on improving infrastructure in primary and secondary schools. However, higher education seems to have been missed out as no major fund allocations or innovative schemes were announced.

In his budget speech, Kumaraswamy said his government would focus on modernisation of infrastructure in schools, enhancing the capabilities of school teachers, bringing transparency in school administration and action to improve learning outcomes of children. However, a closer look reveals that most of the initiatives are a direct result of amendments to the Right to Education Act (RTE), which resulted in restriction on admission to private schools. “The Government has to strengthen government schools and improve quality to attract students since the rights of children to be admitted to private schools have been curtailed,” said Nagasimha G Rao of the RTE task force.

Activists also expressed disappointment with the CM for not making any announcements for specially-abled children. Arun Shahapur, MLC representing graduates constituency said, “No solution is provided for the issues raised by teachers of government schools and colleges. It is a futile budget.”

Even the total outlay for education sector, which is Rs 28,151 crore this year, has not increased compared to his previous budget. The budget allocated for the education sector is 11% of the total allocation and it was 12% during Siddaramaiah’s last budget. A majority of the budget goes towards salaries of teachers and staff.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy Right to Education Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp