H D Kumaraswamy scores high in school

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Friday’s budget presented by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy laid the right emphasis on improving infrastructure in primary and secondary schools. However, higher education seems to have been missed out as no major fund allocations or innovative schemes were announced.

In his budget speech, Kumaraswamy said his government would focus on modernisation of infrastructure in schools, enhancing the capabilities of school teachers, bringing transparency in school administration and action to improve learning outcomes of children. However, a closer look reveals that most of the initiatives are a direct result of amendments to the Right to Education Act (RTE), which resulted in restriction on admission to private schools. “The Government has to strengthen government schools and improve quality to attract students since the rights of children to be admitted to private schools have been curtailed,” said Nagasimha G Rao of the RTE task force.

Activists also expressed disappointment with the CM for not making any announcements for specially-abled children. Arun Shahapur, MLC representing graduates constituency said, “No solution is provided for the issues raised by teachers of government schools and colleges. It is a futile budget.”

Even the total outlay for education sector, which is Rs 28,151 crore this year, has not increased compared to his previous budget. The budget allocated for the education sector is 11% of the total allocation and it was 12% during Siddaramaiah’s last budget. A majority of the budget goes towards salaries of teachers and staff.