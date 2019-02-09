Home States Karnataka

HD Kumaraswamy stings belligerent BJP with audio clips

For the opposition BJP, which was all rearing to stall his budget presentation, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy delivered a major jolt on Friday morning.

Published: 09th February 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the opposition BJP, which was all rearing to stall his budget presentation, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy delivered a major jolt on Friday morning. Dropping a bombshell on BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, Kumaraswamy released audio tapes as evidence of the BJP’s attempts to poach his MLAs.

Kumaraswamy, who had remained quiet over the political rumbling in the state for days, chose to go on the offensive on Friday. Backed by a party MLA’s son, who was allegedly approached by Yeddyurappa to shift loyalties, Kumaraswamy tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi, directly accusing him of encouraging his partymen to topple a democratically-elected government.

The clippings are purportedly of the conversation between Yeddyurappa and Sharanagoud Kandkur, son of Gurmitkal JD(S) MLA Naganagoud Kandkur, asking him to accept money and switch loyalties to the BJP.  
“This is a godsent opportunity. I will look after you like my son. Trust me, once I make a promise, I will not go back. We will even fund your elections,” Yeddyurappa is reportedly heard saying.

Kumaraswamy, who generally prefers briefing the media in Kannada, chose to speak in English to get his message across to BJP national leadership as well as to make an appeal to leaders of regional parties. “On one hand, the PM  preaches about respecting our political system, on the other, he is encouraging his friends to demolish democracy using black money. If he has any morality, I demand that he takes action,” Kumaraswamy said after making two audio clipping public.

Kumaraswamy even presented Sharan Gouda Patil before the press to back his allegations. “I was promised a cabinet berth and Rs 25 crore if I convince my father to jump ship. They even told me that the Speaker had been bought for Rs 50 crore,” said Sharan Gouda.

“He called me up immediately about BJP approaching him and I asked him to go and meet them to expose them. Now I place this before the people of this state to see for themselves how the BJP is attempting to topple my government,” Kumaraswamy said. He later wrote a letter to Speaker Ramesh Kumar uprising him of the audio clip and his name being dragged into the controversy.

Caught on the backfoot after the audio clips became public, the BJP deemed them fake. “If it is proven that the person in the audio tape is me, I will retire from politics,” said an agitated Yeddyurappa. The alleged exposé came as a shocker to the BJP which had planned to corner the government on budget day. “I have received the tapes, but it is difficult to determine whose voices they are,” said Speaker Ramesh Kumar. He added that he will raise the issue suo motu in the House on Monday.

Seizing the opportunity, Congress lambasted PM Modi and state BJP president Yeddyurappa. “The conversation reveals the conspiracy hatched by @BJP4India @AmitShah @BSYBJP to overthrow a democratically elected govt (sic)” tweeted KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Budget presentation B S Yeddyurappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp