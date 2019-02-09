HD Kumaraswamy stings belligerent BJP with audio clips

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the opposition BJP, which was all rearing to stall his budget presentation, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy delivered a major jolt on Friday morning. Dropping a bombshell on BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, Kumaraswamy released audio tapes as evidence of the BJP’s attempts to poach his MLAs.

Kumaraswamy, who had remained quiet over the political rumbling in the state for days, chose to go on the offensive on Friday. Backed by a party MLA’s son, who was allegedly approached by Yeddyurappa to shift loyalties, Kumaraswamy tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi, directly accusing him of encouraging his partymen to topple a democratically-elected government.

The clippings are purportedly of the conversation between Yeddyurappa and Sharanagoud Kandkur, son of Gurmitkal JD(S) MLA Naganagoud Kandkur, asking him to accept money and switch loyalties to the BJP.

“This is a godsent opportunity. I will look after you like my son. Trust me, once I make a promise, I will not go back. We will even fund your elections,” Yeddyurappa is reportedly heard saying.

Kumaraswamy, who generally prefers briefing the media in Kannada, chose to speak in English to get his message across to BJP national leadership as well as to make an appeal to leaders of regional parties. “On one hand, the PM preaches about respecting our political system, on the other, he is encouraging his friends to demolish democracy using black money. If he has any morality, I demand that he takes action,” Kumaraswamy said after making two audio clipping public.

Kumaraswamy even presented Sharan Gouda Patil before the press to back his allegations. “I was promised a cabinet berth and Rs 25 crore if I convince my father to jump ship. They even told me that the Speaker had been bought for Rs 50 crore,” said Sharan Gouda.

“He called me up immediately about BJP approaching him and I asked him to go and meet them to expose them. Now I place this before the people of this state to see for themselves how the BJP is attempting to topple my government,” Kumaraswamy said. He later wrote a letter to Speaker Ramesh Kumar uprising him of the audio clip and his name being dragged into the controversy.

Caught on the backfoot after the audio clips became public, the BJP deemed them fake. “If it is proven that the person in the audio tape is me, I will retire from politics,” said an agitated Yeddyurappa. The alleged exposé came as a shocker to the BJP which had planned to corner the government on budget day. “I have received the tapes, but it is difficult to determine whose voices they are,” said Speaker Ramesh Kumar. He added that he will raise the issue suo motu in the House on Monday.

Seizing the opportunity, Congress lambasted PM Modi and state BJP president Yeddyurappa. “The conversation reveals the conspiracy hatched by @BJP4India @AmitShah @BSYBJP to overthrow a democratically elected govt (sic)” tweeted KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao.