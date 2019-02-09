Home States Karnataka

H D Kumaraswamy sure about ODF, but officials are not

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was confident that the day is not far when Karnataka will be declared open defecation free (ODF).

Published: 09th February 2019

Representational image for open defecation. | (File Photo/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was confident that the day is not far when Karnataka will be declared open defecation free (ODF). However, his officials say that this not possible anytime soon.

Last November, rural Karnataka was declared ODF. At an event, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Byregowda said they have brought all 72.2 lakh rural households under the Swachh Bharath Mission. But RDPR officials said though they have achieved the numbers, the ground reality is quite different. “At some villages, there is no water connection. In such places people are using the age-old open place. Even if water connection is given, their mind set has to be changed. We are conducting many awareness programmes, but people neither use the toilets, nor allow their neighbours to them,’’ a senior RDPR official said.

The official said especially in districts of North Karnataka, ODF is still a distant dream. In urban areas, there are problems like maintenance, space constraints and water supply, the official added.

