Hic but no hurray as liquor price may go up

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: No cheer for beer guzzlers in this budget. For, they may have to pay more with the state government proposing to increase excise duty on beer. According to owners of various pubs in the ‘micro-brewery capital of India’, the excise duty hike will be passed on to the end customer.

Fixing a revenue target of Rs 20,950 cr from excise duty for 2019-20, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday proposed to increase the additional excise duty on beer from 150 per cent to 175 per cent, draught beer from 115 per cent to 150 per cent and duty for beer manufactured at micro-breweries from Rs 5 per bulk litre to Rs 10 per bulk litre.

Consequently, the cost of branded and draught beer is expected to increase by Rs 5 to Rs 15 after the duty hike. However, the increase in price of craft beer at microbreweries is yet to be decided. Kapil Dua, owner of Biergarten, said that the proposed increase in excise duty at micro-breweries was a straight 100 per cent increase. “This will cause a problem for most of the micro-breweries in Bengaluru as raw material cost has also increased in the past couple of years,” he said.

As a result, consumers will have to bear the brunt of the extra cost. Another brewer, who did not wish to be named, said, “While large breweries might not be affected, the hike in excise duty will be unviable for smaller breweries,” he said.

To a question, he said that since the sate government collected a huge amount of taxes from Indian Made Liquor and Indian Made Foreign Liquor, they were trying to replicate the same with beer as there are a large number of consumers.

Incentive for dairy farmers increases by D1

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, on Friday, announced that the incentive on milk production would be increased from D5 per litre to D6. He allocated D1459 crore for the same during the financial year.

“Under the Ksheera Bhagya scheme, milk will be supplied to all school-going children at a cost of D638 crore to enhance their nutrition levels. D405 crore will be provided for supply of milk to anganwadi children, 5 days a week. A total of D2,502 crore will be spent by our government for the welfare of milk producers,” he said.