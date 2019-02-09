Kumaranna pleases most farmers, but not all

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kumaraswamy Budget might have come up with initiatives to aid the distressed agrarian community. However, for leaders of various farmers’ organisations, the budget has turned out to be bittersweet owing to its populist nature.

While welcoming the new schemes of the state government, they say that the initiatives are too little compared to the problems faced by farmers on a daily basis.

Viresh Sobradhmath of Raitha Sena, said that one of the key demands of farmers from Mumbai-Karnataka region regarding the Mahadayi project has been ignored. “Despite assurances in the past to allot money for the project, the CM has not done so in the budget. The government doesn’t appears to be keen on giving the Mahadayi project the same push that it is giving for the implementation of Yettinahole or Mekedatu projects, which will help farmers from south Karnataka,” he said.

Kuraburu Shanthakumar, president, Karnataka Rajya Kabbu Belegarara Sangha, while welcoming some of the proposals, said the Budget is aimed at pleasing the electorate of the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Welcoming Raitha Kanaja, Raitha Siri and other similar schemes, he said that though they are beneficial to the agrarian community, “We can believe that they are beneficial only after they are implemented.” He slammed the government for not fulfilling some farmer’s demands of withdrawing conditions set for loan waiver or initiating any new measures to provide loans at low interest to farmers.

MSP joy for ryots

The Raitha Kanaja scheme has been initiated with a revolving fund to provide minimum support price to 12 crops. The produce will be collected by the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee and `510 crore has been allotted for it. Similarly, Raitha Siri is aimed at increasing the cultivation of millets while the Karavali package to Malnad and coastal districts is to encourage paddy cultivation

Other goodies in CM’s briefcase

Grant of Rs 40 crore to Zero budget farming scheme

Karavali package in Coastal and Malnad districts, in which Rs 7,500 will be given per hectare to cultivate paddy

Rs 20 crore to set up international standard mango produce processing units in Ramanagara and Dharwad districts