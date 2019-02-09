HD Kumaraswamy recycles last year’s projects

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The apparent huge budgetary allocation for civic infrastructure under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is more of an eyewash. In reality, the proposals are largely about taking up old projects.

The chief minister has proposed six projects under the BBMP, of which two are currently taken up by the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (elevated corridor) and Bangalore Development Authority (construction of underpass at Guraguntepallya and additional loop along Hebbal and K R Puram flyover).

Three projects — replacement of the city’s streetlights with LED bulbs, smart parking system on 87 city roads and conversion of Church Street, Commercial Street and Brigade Road into pedestrian roads — are already taken up by the BBMP under Smart City Project on Private Public Participation (PPP).The only new project proposed in the budget is the setting up of a waste-to-energy plant of 400-tonne capacity in the city.The state budget allocated Rs 2,300 crore to BBMP for six projects this year.

A BBMP official said, “The government has opted to take up those projects which have already been taken up by the BBMP and projects whose action plans were approved recently. Elevated corridor and underpass are taken up by KRDCL and BDA. However, this will take at least one year to kick off.”