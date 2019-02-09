Home States Karnataka

HD Kumaraswamy recycles last year’s projects

The apparent huge budgetary allocation for civic infrastructure under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is more of an eyewash.

Published: 09th February 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Representational image.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The apparent huge budgetary allocation for civic infrastructure under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is more of an eyewash. In reality, the proposals are largely about taking up old projects.

The chief minister has proposed six projects under the BBMP, of which two are currently taken up by the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (elevated corridor) and Bangalore Development Authority (construction of underpass at Guraguntepallya and additional loop along Hebbal and K R Puram flyover).

Three projects — replacement of the city’s streetlights with LED bulbs, smart parking system on 87 city roads and conversion of Church Street, Commercial Street and Brigade Road into pedestrian roads — are already taken up by the BBMP under Smart City Project on Private Public Participation (PPP).The only new project proposed in the budget is the setting up of a waste-to-energy plant of 400-tonne capacity in the city.The state budget allocated Rs 2,300 crore to BBMP for six projects this year.

A BBMP official said, “The government has opted to take up those projects which have already been taken up by the BBMP and projects whose action plans were approved recently. Elevated corridor and underpass are taken up by KRDCL and BDA. However, this will take at least one year to kick off.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Old projects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp