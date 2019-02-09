Home States Karnataka

Lion’s share for City corporations

Double decker buses for Mysuru, Hampi For tourist places in Hampi and Mysuru, six double decker open-top buses from KSTDC will be launched in line with the London Big Bus.

BELAGAVI: In an attempt to expedite the development of urban Karnataka, the government has announced Rs 1,335 crore for city corporations in the state budget, besides proposing a string of programmes like development of airports infrastructure in Tier-2 cities, development of tourist spots and roads, etc.

Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the government proposed the Mahatma Gandhi City Development Programme. Under this scheme, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Hubballi-Dharwad will be developed with grants of Rs 150 crore each.

Other Mahanagara Palikes, namely Belagavi, Ballari, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Mangaluru, Davanagere and Vijayapura will be developed with grants of Rs 125 crore each. In all, Rs 1,325 crore will be spent on the project, which will be implemented in 2019-20.

To check flooding, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation will re-construct large, comprehensive Rain Water Canals within three years with the assistance of Externally Aided Projects to prevent flooding in all corporations. The expenditure incurred due to power consumption for water processing units and solid waste processing units will be reduced.

It has also been proposed to develop a Knowledge Health Corridor in Mangaluru (from Manipal to Konaje) by providing infrastructure and creating conducive atmosphere.

The government has also proposed to develop infrastructure at airports. Development of a new terminal building at Bidar Civil Airport with an expenditure of Rs 32 crore will be undertaken in the year 2019-20. A memorandum of understanding for operation of civilian flights with GMR Hyderabad International Airport and Government of Karnataka in association with Ministry of Civil Aviation is finalised. The tender process for development of Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga airstrips under PPP model, is in progress. Under the State Highway Development Project, 7,940 km of roads will be developed at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore.

Proposals

After considering the geographical and administrative requirements of the State, new taluks in Harohalli of Ramanagar district, Chelur in Chikkaballapur district, Terdal in Bagalakote district and Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru district to be created.

