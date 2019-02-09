Home States Karnataka

March 2020 is CM HD Kumaraswamy’s deadline for loan waiver

The ambitious farm loan waiver scheme of the state government will be completed by the end of the next financial year of 2019-20, according to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Published: 09th February 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ambitious farm loan waiver scheme of the state government will be completed by the end of the next financial year of 2019-20, according to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. In his Budget speech, Kumaraswamy said, “The cooperative loan waiver process is scheduled to be completed by June 2019. It is expected that the commercial bank loan waiver will also be completed during the financial year 2019-20,” he said.

Speaking on the number of beneficiaries of the project, he said that since the loan waiver scheme was announced, there has been a provision of Rs 6,500 crore of which Rs 2,850 crore has been released to benefit about six lakh farmers. “For cooperative banks crop loan waiver scheme, the entire budget provision of Rs 2,600 crore has been released, which will help 5.97 lakh farmers,” he added.

Approximately 17 lakh farmers have submitted self-declaration certificates for around 20 lakh farm loan accounts in commercial banks and regional rural banks. Similarly, out of 20 lakh accounts, information of 19 lakh loan accounts has been collected from cooperative banks, he said.

“It was estimated that approximately 40 lakh farmers will come under this scheme. It was a big challenge to reach out to lakhs of farming families and a huge task to collect information from more than 6,500 branches of 34 commercial and rural banks and more than 5,300 primary agricultural cooperative banks,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
March 2020 HD Kumaraswamy Commercial bank Farm loan waiver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp