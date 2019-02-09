March 2020 is CM HD Kumaraswamy’s deadline for loan waiver

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ambitious farm loan waiver scheme of the state government will be completed by the end of the next financial year of 2019-20, according to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. In his Budget speech, Kumaraswamy said, “The cooperative loan waiver process is scheduled to be completed by June 2019. It is expected that the commercial bank loan waiver will also be completed during the financial year 2019-20,” he said.

Speaking on the number of beneficiaries of the project, he said that since the loan waiver scheme was announced, there has been a provision of Rs 6,500 crore of which Rs 2,850 crore has been released to benefit about six lakh farmers. “For cooperative banks crop loan waiver scheme, the entire budget provision of Rs 2,600 crore has been released, which will help 5.97 lakh farmers,” he added.

Approximately 17 lakh farmers have submitted self-declaration certificates for around 20 lakh farm loan accounts in commercial banks and regional rural banks. Similarly, out of 20 lakh accounts, information of 19 lakh loan accounts has been collected from cooperative banks, he said.

“It was estimated that approximately 40 lakh farmers will come under this scheme. It was a big challenge to reach out to lakhs of farming families and a huge task to collect information from more than 6,500 branches of 34 commercial and rural banks and more than 5,300 primary agricultural cooperative banks,” he added.