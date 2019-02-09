MSMEs pin hopes on new industrial policy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s budget presented on Friday seems to have the industry heads cautiously optimistic as they welcomed certain announcements made by Kumaraswamy to encourage the development of industries in the state.

Reacting to the budget, Sudhakar Shetty, President, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry said, “The objective of the government to make Karnataka an attractive investment zone is clear. Allocating Rs 100 crore for elevated road and other infrastructure projects will make transport of industrial materials easy. Focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities is also a good move.”

Another scheme announced was MSME Sarthak, to ease out the problems faced by Micro Small and Medium Enterprises in introducing products in the market. The scheme will put in place a ‘ready to use system’.