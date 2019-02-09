Rs 10 crore to tackle Kyasanur Forest Disease

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: In order to tackle recurring outbreaks of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), which claimed eight lives in Shivamogga district recently, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has allotted Rs10 crore. While Rs 5 crore has been earmarked to establish a KFD research and treatment unit at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, an additional Rs 5 crore has been allotted to manufacture the KFD vaccine.

Health department sources told TNIE that eight people reportedly died due to KFD, all in Sagar taluk, within the Aralagodu Primary Health Centre limits.

District Health Officer (DHO) Rajesh Suragihalli said that 138 persons have tested positive for KFD in the district. “Many people have been discharged. Most of the patients are being treated at Kasturba Medical College and Hospital in Manipal of Udupi district,” he said.

The DHO said KFD vaccine was being manufactured at National Institute of Virology at Hebbal in Bengaluru. “As Rs 5 crore has been allotted to manufacture the KFD vaccine, its supply will increase. It is unclear whether KFD vaccines will be manufactured in Shivamogga. More details are awaited,” he said.