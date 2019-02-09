Sectors that didn’t make it at the budget

By Express News Service

HIGHER EDUCATION

While the budget laid the right emphasis on improving the primary education sector in the state, higher education was conspicuously absent from Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s agenda on Friday. The only two announcements were the setting up of a ‘next generation learning centre’ on the Bengaluru Central University campus and Rs 10 crore for strengthening government engineering colleges in the state to provide lab facilities. The lack of focus on higher education was criticised by experts. Prof MS Thimmappa, former vice-chancellor of Bangalore University said, “It is easy to announce schemes, but where are the resource persons to run take up such initiatives. Instead of such schemes, the CM should have concentrated on providing quality teachers in higher education.”

IT/BT INDUSTRY

The Information Technology/Biotechnology sector was largely ignored by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in the budget on Friday, said industry experts. While the innovation incentives policy for Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities was welcomed by the sector, many industry members, speaking on condition of anonymity, pointed out that the IT/BT sector was exclusive to Bengaluru because of the close relationship it has with academia and moving it from Bengaluru might not be the right choice. Commenting on the push for start-ups, provided through the return of the innovation incentives policy, Kishore Alva, president of the Bangalore Chamber of Industries and Commerce said, “This will help start-ups, and Bengaluru, already viewed as the start-up capital, will benefit from the same.”

ENTERTAINMENT

The entertainment industry was also largely overlooked in Kumaraswamy’s budget. This was, perhaps, ironic, considering his close ties with Sandalwood. The industry expressed only partial satisfaction with the budget as Kumaraswamy sanctioned Rs 2 crore for Narasimharaju’s convention hall at Tiptur and Rs 1 crore for Kodava and Tulu languages.S A Chinnegowda, president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce said,“This time, the benefits have gone to the farmers and the middle class. We had requested 500 acres of land for a film studio but he has asked for time. Being a producer, he understands our issues. We will just have to wait.”