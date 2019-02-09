Home States Karnataka

Sectors that didn’t make it at the budget

While the budget laid the right emphasis on improving the primary education sector in the state, higher education was conspicuously absent from Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s agenda on Friday.

Published: 09th February 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka​ CM Kumaraswamy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HIGHER EDUCATION

While the budget laid the right emphasis on improving the primary education sector in the state, higher education was conspicuously absent from Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s agenda on Friday. The only two announcements were the setting up of a ‘next generation learning centre’ on the Bengaluru Central University campus and Rs 10 crore for strengthening government engineering colleges in the state to provide lab facilities. The lack of focus on higher education was criticised by experts. Prof MS Thimmappa, former vice-chancellor of Bangalore University said, “It is easy to announce schemes, but where are the resource persons to run take up such initiatives. Instead of such schemes, the CM should have concentrated on providing quality teachers in higher education.”

IT/BT INDUSTRY

The Information Technology/Biotechnology sector was largely ignored by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in the budget on Friday, said industry experts. While the innovation incentives policy for Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities was welcomed by the sector, many industry members, speaking on condition of anonymity, pointed out that the IT/BT sector was exclusive to Bengaluru because of the close relationship it has with academia and moving it from Bengaluru might not be the right choice. Commenting on the push for start-ups, provided through the return of the innovation incentives policy, Kishore Alva, president of the Bangalore Chamber of Industries and Commerce said, “This will help start-ups, and Bengaluru, already viewed as the start-up capital, will benefit from the same.”

ENTERTAINMENT

The entertainment industry was also largely overlooked in Kumaraswamy’s budget. This was, perhaps, ironic, considering his close ties with Sandalwood. The industry expressed only partial satisfaction with the budget as Kumaraswamy sanctioned Rs 2 crore for Narasimharaju’s convention hall at Tiptur and Rs 1 crore for Kodava and Tulu languages.S A Chinnegowda, president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce said,“This time, the benefits have gone to the farmers and the middle class. We had requested 500 acres of land for a film studio but he has asked for time. Being a producer, he understands our issues. We will just have to wait.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Bangalore University MS Thimmappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp