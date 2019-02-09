She needs more than promises

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Child and maternal malnutrition continues to be India’s leading risk factor and in Karnataka too. Focusing on this, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in his budget on Friday, proposed to enhance the monthly grant from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for pregnant women, in continuation of the ‘Mathrushree Scheme’ announced in the previous budget.

Appreciating this move, Srilakshmi Kumar, a native of Mysuru, said: “I hope this benefit reaches everyone on time. There are many women who are malnourished and need care.”The scheme will come into effect from November 1. The monthly grant of the proposed Rs 2,000 per month will be transferred to the Aadhaar-linked bank account of pregnant women of BPL families for three months prior to the delivery and three months after delivery for lactating mothers. An amount of Rs 470 crore will be provided for this scheme.

Meanwhile, the government has committed to sanction Rs 10 crore for the opening of 100 new Anganawadi centres in urban areas. However, experts say that Siddaramaiah’s government too had announced 100 centres but none materialised.

“In the recent past, governments only made announcements, and the schemes remained on paper,” said Pramila Nesargi, women’s rights activist and senior advocate.

Kripa Alva, former chairperson, Child Welfare Commission, said this is a welcoming move. However, she said, the government should consider opening these anganwadis in government schools as it will help increase enrolment.

Recently, Anganwadi workers staged a protest placing several demands. Though not all demands are met, the budget has proposed to enhance the honorarium by Rs 500 and Rs 250 to Anganawadi workers and helpers respectively. An additional grant of Rs 60 crore will be provided for this.

A state-level Training Centre will be established in Ballari and Divisional Level Training Centres will be opened in Mysuru, Belagavi, Kalaburgi and Chitradurga.In a welcome move, the government has made an allocation of Rs 3 crore to make the juvenile special courts in 10 districts child-friendly.