Sops aplenty for labour sector 

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has announced a number of sops for unorganised workers of garment factories, which employs mainly women. As per the announcement, child care centres will be opened at factories and accident-relief grant will be provided to the workers under a special package of Rs 10 crore. This apart, 25,000 women workers from SC and ST communities will be trained for which Rs 37.5 crore has been allocated.

Prathiba R, president, Garment and Textile Workers Union, said, “We welcome the announcements that will help us get houses on rent, upgrade skills of garment workers and also provide coverage for accidents. No CM has announced anything in the past 40 years exclusively for women garment workers.”

For construction workers and their dependents, a scheme called ‘Shramika Sourabha’ to provide comprehensive facilities to them was announced. Under this, an advance of up to Rs 5 lakh will be given to a member registered under the Karmika Gruha Bhagya of the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be given to a worker who dies in an accident at the workplace.