Suburban rail to chug soon, over Rs 23K crore allotted

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, in his budget speech on Friday, said that the suburban rail services in Bengaluru will be implemented at a total estimated cost of Rs 23,093 crore, by establishing a Special Purpose Vehicle called Bengaluru Rail Infrastructure Development Entity under State and Central Government partnership.

Under the project, it is also planned to establish Multi-Modal Transport Hub at Hebbal, Byappannahalli, K R Puram, Kadugodi, Challaghatta and Peenya areas, to provide facilities to passengers and to reduce traffic congestion in the city. A design and action plan report will be prepared regarding the same, the CM added.

Besides, he also proposed to develop necessary infrastructure with an aim to provide seamless integration between Metro, Rail and Traffic & Transit Management Centre at its strategically located transit infrastructure sites - Yeshwantpur, Banashankari, Vijaynagar, Peenya - to facilitate Inter-Modal Integration design in Bengaluru.