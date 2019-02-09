Tourism gets little, except Badami 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If successive state governments have ignored allocations for the development of tourism sector in the state, the Kumaraswamy government too is no different.

With many tourist destinations crying for infrastructure development like roads, drinking water and connectivity, there is little being done about this in the Budget. The only place that received some attention was Badami, the seat of the rock-carved temples. This will be developed as a world famous tourist place and will have a handicraft market.

Hampi and Mysuru will get six double-decker open buses (KSTDC) for sight seeing at a cost Rs 5 crore. Meanwhile, Sasihittalu of Penambur has been given Rs 7 crore for coastal tourism.

Although the government talks about protection of historical monuments, there are no allocations made. Ramesh, a tours and travels operator, said that no thought was given to the service or the hospitality sector either, without which Karnataka cannot attract tourists.