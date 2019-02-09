Home States Karnataka

Tourism gets little, except Badami 

If successive state governments have ignored allocations for the development of tourism sector in the state, Kumaraswamy government too is no different.

Published: 09th February 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If successive state governments have ignored allocations for the development of tourism sector in the state, the Kumaraswamy government too is no different.

With many tourist destinations crying for infrastructure development like roads, drinking water and connectivity, there is little being done about this in the Budget. The only place that received some attention was Badami, the seat of the rock-carved temples. This will be developed as a world famous tourist place and will have a handicraft market.

Hampi and Mysuru will get six double-decker open buses (KSTDC) for sight seeing at a cost Rs 5 crore. Meanwhile, Sasihittalu of Penambur has been given Rs 7 crore for coastal tourism.

Although the government talks about protection of historical monuments, there are no allocations made. Ramesh, a tours and travels operator, said that no thought was given to the service or the hospitality sector either, without which Karnataka cannot attract tourists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Badami  Kumaraswamy government KSTDC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp