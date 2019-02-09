Wall collapses killing mother, three children in Karnataka's Ramajogihalli village

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Four persons from a family died on the spot when a dilapidated wall collapsed on them at Ramajogihalli village of Challakere taluk on Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Nagarathnamma (30) and her children Komala (2), Teerthavardhana (4) and Yeshaswini (5). The incident occured in the wee hours of the morning. Her husband Chandrashekhar and another girl Devika are seriously injured and have been admitted to Challakere taluk hospital for further treatment.

Tahsildar Mallikarjun and DySP Roshan Zameer visited the spot and inspected the relief works. Challakere police has registered a complaint and are investigating the incident.