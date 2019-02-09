Home States Karnataka

Water for all: No dry run in North Karnataka

Looking beyond the farm waiver, CM Kumaraswamy has played another farm card and shifted the focus to irrigation.

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Looking beyond the farm waiver, CM Kumaraswamy has played another farm card and shifted the focus to irrigation. The allocation of Rs 17,212 crore for irrigation is highest when compared to previous budgets, sending a clear message that the government is serious about taking up projects in the Cauvery basin. He said the state is preparing a Detailed Project Report on Mekedatu, as per the directions of the Central Water Commission, to effectively use Cauvery river water and help farmers of both states.

This plump allocation for irrigation serves another purpose: to keep Irrigation Minister D K Shivakumar in good humour for his hard work in keeping the flock together and saving the coalition government. There is also an emphasis on implementing lift irrigation schemes at a cost of Rs 1,563 crore in Badami, the constituency of former Chief Minister and CLP leader Siddaramaiah.

Kumaraswamy, accused of a South Karnataka bias, has been generous in allocating funds for lift irrigation projects in dry areas of North Karnataka, besides the Cauvery and Krishna river projects. Bidar city will get water from the Manjra river.

Despite opposition from locals, the government has set aside Rs 40 cr for the Yennehole project to provide drinking water to villages of Karkala taluk, Udupi district. The government also proposes to take up development of tanks at a cost of Rs 445 crore.

Minor irrigation tanks in Kolar, Chikkballapur and Chitradurga districts will be developed, while Rs 400 crore has been set aside for modernisation of Visvesvaraya canal and Hemavathi distributor canals. Construction of bridges and barrages across the rivers Bhima, Krishna, Tungabhadara, in Mantrayala in Raichur district and in Bagepalli taluk are also planned.

