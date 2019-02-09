‘Will take political sanyas if charges proved’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa on Friday rubbished Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s charge that he is making attempts to topple the government by poaching Congress and JD(S) MLAs.

“The audio clips are doctored and the charges are baseless. If these allegations are proved, I will take political sanyas,” he said, reacting to the CM’s disclosure and release of audio clips, allegedly of Yeddyurappa trying to woo the son of a JD(S) MLA.

He claimed that the party is not making any attempts to destabilize the government and will take part in discussions on the budget. “We will not move a no-confidence motion,” the former CM said. He, however, was non-committal when asked if the party would seek division of votes on the finance bill.

He said the government has been reduced to a minority, as it has lost the confidence of many of its own MLAs. Many MLAs did not attend the legislature party meeting convened by the Congress, which clearly shows that the MLAs are not with them, he said. “Kumaraswamy, who had taken MLAs to a resort in Goa, has no moral right to make such allegations against me,” he added.

The CM accused BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, of being involved in the BSY’s attempts to topple his government.