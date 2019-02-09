Home States Karnataka

With eye on polls, HDK brings BCs to the forefront

The Budget had a lot in stock for the minority communities. The North Karnataka region was also kept in mind while making the allotments.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although an election-oriented budget with a string of budgetary allocations for the backward classes, it is not at the same level as former CM Siddaramaiah would have desired. For some identified BC communities, the allocations are so meagre that each community gets Rs 3-5 crore. Social analysts say this is insufficient even to build a Samudaya Bhavan.

For micro-level communities, Rs 134 crore has been provided for 30 communities like Yadava, Uppara, Thigalaru, Saadaru, Mogaveera, Nayinda, Idiga, Halakki Vokkal, Devanga, Badigar and Billava.  
“It is an eyewash and a few schemes with meagre allocations have been announced. Allocations for OBCs are peanuts,” a social analyst said.

However, the long pending demand of the Savita Samaja has been fulfilled with the government deciding to set up the Savitha Samaja Development Corporation. Further, Rs 25 crore has been allocated for development of nomadic communities. The allocation of Rs 25 crore for Vishwakarma Development Corporation for the development of this community is basically to develop the base of JD(S) in undivided Kolar district.

HDK goes all out to woo minority voters

H D Kumaraswamy announced D20 crore for Morarji Desai Residential Schools for Girls to encourage Muslim girls in Davangere, Tumakuru, Gadag, Dharwad and Kalaburagi districts.

Also, on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, D10 crore will be given for developmental works at Guru Nanak Jeera Gurudwara in Bidar, and D25 crore to Halasuru Gurudwara in Bengaluru. One of the major announcements was the establishment of Christian Development Corporation for the Christians community at D200 crore.

