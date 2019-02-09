Works on Metro link to Kempegowda International Airport will start next year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy announced that the works of Metro line from Central Silk Board (CSB) Junction to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be launched in the next financial year.

“Metro line from CSB junction to the Outer Ring Road-Airport via KR Puram, Hebbal at a cost of Rs 16,579 crore will be launched,” the CM said. Though the works are expected to start in the financial year 2019-20, experts say that it will not be completed before 2023.

It is also proposed to construct pedestrian flyover for intermodal transport facility at Yeshwanthapur and Metro Rail Stations. Even this time, the government has proposed to launch the much-awaited ‘Commuter’s Card’ for Metro and BMTC services. The project is still in the pipeline though it was proposed two-three years ago.