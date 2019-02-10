Ayurveda doctor vows to donate 1,000 bodies

Shreepada Ayachit By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: This ayurveda practitioner from Bailhongal in Belagavi district vows to ensure donation of 1,000 bodies to medical colleges across the state. Dr Mahantesh Ramannavar is already registered with various medical colleges in the state for donation of bodies through Bailhongal-based Dr Ramannavar Charitable Trust headed by his mother. The Trust runs SGV Ayurveda College in Bailhongal.

Mahantesh is the head of the anatomy department of KLES Ayurveda College in Belagavi. As per his father’s wish, he donated the former’s body and dissected it for medicos at the college in 2010. All members of his family, including mother and wife, have pledged their bodies for donation.

He has already ensured donation of 35 bodies to different medical colleges in the state.“The Trust aims at creating awareness among people about their vital role of donation of human bodies to medical colleges,” Mahantesh told TNIE.